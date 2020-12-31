Saints continue ground game dominance with shuffling offensive line

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD.COM) — The Saints racked up 200 rushing yards in three of their last five games, and the offensive line wanted to continue imposing their will on opposing defenses.

“It’s something that we have to continue to do. That’s a part of our game, a part of our makeup. We’re looking to be successful going into this week and to the postseason. That’s extremely important for us,” left tackle Terron Armstead said.

“It’s definitely a mentality of imposing your will. We take a lot of pride in the run game, and getting after it. That was a big key going into this week is running the ball and physicality, and obviously, I think we did a good job of that,” right tackle Ryan Ramcyzk said.

New Orleans has overcome injuries during their strong performance on the ground. The Christmas Day game featured the Saints’ sixth different lineup on the offensive line this season, but their continued success running the football shows how deep the Black and Gold are in the trenches.

“I think our depth is incredible, just looking at the guys that we have sitting. They can all start,” Armstead said.

Click the video for more on the story.