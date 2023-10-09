The Saints play at Houston Sunday. New Orleans is a 1.5 point favorite. The total on the game is 41.5
Saints tight end Foster Moreau of Jesuit and LSU talked about his first touchdown as a Saint.
by: Ed Daniels
Posted:
Updated:
The Saints play at Houston Sunday. New Orleans is a 1.5 point favorite. The total on the game is 41.5
Saints tight end Foster Moreau of Jesuit and LSU talked about his first touchdown as a Saint.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now