Chargers-Saints Week 5 Friday Injury Report

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

METAIRIE, La. – The New Orleans Saints released their updated injury report Friday with 3 players not practicing and 8 limited in practice.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (shoulder), Cornerback Justin Hardee (hamstring), and Wide Receiver Deonte Harris (hamstring) did not practice today.

Andrus Peat (anke), Jared Cook (groin), Marcus Davenport (toe), Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), Ryan Ramczyk (concussion), Trey Hendrickson (groin), Malcolm Jenkins (knee), Michael Thomas (ankle) were limited in practice today.

The Saints take on the Los Angles Chargers on Monday Night Football at 7:15 p.m.