Saints CB gets the win on and off the field

SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 22: Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson #22 of the New Orleans Saints looks on prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tom Brady-led team was shut out on Sunday night for the first time since 2006.

The Saints defeated Tampa Bay 9-0 and ran their record to 7-7.

Saints CB C. J. Gardner-Johnson essentially put the game away with this interception below.

After the interception, Brady was seen throwing a Microsoft Surface Tablet on the sideline.

After the game, Gardner-Johnson took the opportunity to rub salt into the wound on Twitter.

As you can see above, Microsoft took the opportunity to reply on Tuesday.

The Brady-led Buccaneers still have not beaten New Orleans in the regular season.

