NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – After the Saints 52-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings this past Friday, the Black and Gold still have a chance at claiming the number one seed.

Two scenerios:

Green Bay Packers lose their last two regular season games

Or

Packers lose to the Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks beat San Francisco 49ers, and the Saints defeat the Panthers.