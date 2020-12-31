Saints can become first team to go 6-0 in the NFC South

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints reacts following a touchdown during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Not only are the Saints playing for an outside shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC on Sunday at Carolina but they can also become the first team to finish 6-0 in the NFC South since the division was formed in 2002.

The 51-game series between the teams has been remarkably competitive with the Saints winning 27 games and the Panthers 25.

The Saints have scored 1,142 points in the regular-season matchups, only 21 more than the Panthers.

The Saints can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win, a Packers loss and a Seahawks victory.