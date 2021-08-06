Saints camp subplot centers on new faces at defensive tackle

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 28: Shy Tuttle #99 of the New Orleans Saints slaps hands with teammates following making an interception during the second half of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints defensive tackles Malcolm Roach and Shy Tuttle say they see the humble beginnings to their NFL careers as an asset as they see to take over as starters this season.

The Saints will enter the regular season missing their top three interior defensive linemen from 2020.

Malcom Brown was traded.

Sheldon Rankins left for the New York Jets in free agency and top returning interior defensive lineman David Onyemata is facing a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing drug policy.

That’s put a spotlight during training camp on the young players looking to fill the void.