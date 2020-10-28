Saints’ Cameron Jordan increases Community Efforts during 2020 season

Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints anticipates a play during the third quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 24, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LA – New Orleans Saints All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan is adding yet another community initiative to help the people of Louisiana through his God Iz Love Foundation.

After already launching several new projects earlier in the year, Jordan is starting a new program in conjunction with Youth Empowerment Project, a mentorship program in New Orleans. The program, called “Cam Jordan’s Dreambuilders Fund,” provides underserved children with items and experiences many other kids take for granted. This includes sports equipment, musical instruments, tuition for special camps and even Prom dresses or money to cover the cost of Senior pictures. The goal of the program is to allow all children to have access to opportunities that allow them to have fun and enjoy being a kid.

The new program is the latest in a long list of community outreach activities Jordan and God Iz Love have done in recent months. In August, he started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for United Way’s Hurricane Laura Relief work in Southwest Louisiana. He kicked off the campaign by making a $15,000 gift. Prior to that, he partnered with UnitedHealthcare to purchase $25,000 worth of laptops for student participants of Pathways, a year-round workforce readiness program for system-involved youth provided by the Mayor’s Office of Youth & Families.

“As a kid grounded by family and blessed by the Lord, my goal was to provide support to organizations to grow and develop their youth programing,” said Jordan. “I first started the Foundation with my early initiatives like my annual youth camp and the donations to some of the local youth organizations that focused on youth development and character. The formation of this Foundation acts as a bridgeway to achieve that vision and implement new programming and relationships within the community.”

Earlier this year, during the height of the COVID crisis, Jordan and God Iz Love partnered with local New Orleans restaurants to feed the first responders at Ochsner Health. He also teamed up with UnitedHealthcare to donate $30,000 to ensure families in New Orleans have the infant formula and feminine hygiene supplies necessary to maintain proper health during the pandemic.

In addition to his extensive work in the community, Cameron Jordan has also been at the forefront of social justice initiatives in recent months, as well as taking part in efforts to encourage getting out to vote.

(Press release provided by New Orleans Saints.)