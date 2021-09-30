Saints calling on fans to help name new cheer & entertainment team

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints prides itself in having the best fan experience in the NFL, and now fans have a chance to become even more immersed in Black & Gold culture as the franchise looks to name its new entertainment team.

On Tuesday, the Saints announced the franchise’s new cheer team roster of dancers, cheerleaders, and stunt professionals. With the announcement of the roster came the news that the team is calling on fans to help name the new squad, temporarily named “The Saints Cheer Team.”

Saints officials say team responsibilities will go beyond entertainment at Champions Square and inside the Superdome by including flag running, engaging in contests, and directly engaging with fans throughout the game.

The Saints Cheer Team makes its debut this Sunday, October 3 as the Saints take on the New York Giants in their first game in New Orleans following Hurricane Ida.

Submit your name idea!

Fans can submit their name idea for the Saints entertainment team by visiting https://www.neworleanssaints.com/cheerleaders/vote/. Ideas can be submitted up until Friday, October 8th, at 5:00 p.m.

In a statement announcing the new team roster Saints president Dennis Lauscha said:

“We have made it our priority to create the greatest fan experience in the NFL and believe that by evolving our entertainment and engagement teams into the Saints Cheer Team will keep us on the leading edge of game entertainment throughout the league. Our gameday experience is inspired by our fans and built upon the natural passion they have for their team and city.”