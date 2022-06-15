NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints have several try-out players on the field during the first two days of minicamp this week.

One of them includes running back David Johnson.

The 30-year-old, 2016 All-Pro with the Arizona Cardinals, most recently spent the past two seasons with the Houston Texans.

Johnson has rushed for more than four thousand yards in the NFL.

In 2016, he scored 16 rushing touchdowns for Arizona.

