Saints brace for bad weather as storm systems near the Gulf

METAIRIE, LA – MAY 23: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints watches his team during OTA’s, organized team activities, at the Saints training facility on May 23, 2013 in Metairie, Louisiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans Saints training camp encounters a new obstacle in the multiple storm systems expected to make their way to the Gulf of Mexico next week.

During his post-practice press conference Friday, Saints Head Coach Sean Payton says this is an issue that seems to come up each and every training camp and that he and Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis will discuss in the coming days.

Payton says that this isn’t the first time Saints camp has had to adjust its schedule because of a storm system.

Ironically enough, the last time that Payton believes they have had to re-adjust their schedule was the last time they had their regular season opener scheduled against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Payton adds that these situations are “unique and hopefully those things can dissipate and have a minimal affect on everyone”

As far as Friday’s practice goes, Payton says that the defensive unit continues to impress and generate turnovers.

Sean Payton says that this defense prides itself on a good pass rush and solid secondary play.

In fact, when asked about his secondary, Payton says that this group could be one of the deepest and most talented secondary groups that he has ever had as Saints’ Head Coach.

In 2020, the group has a lot of versatility and depth at safety.

Payton says that players having flexibility in different packages are valuable traits that each defensive back possesses, and that will go hand-in-hand with an effective pass rush.

Payton says that he has been impressed with the performance of players like Cornerback Janoris Jenkins. Jenkins was a late-season addition for the Saints last season and has impressed the coaching staff with Payton saying that “he’s a player with very good instincts. He’s a player I think he’s a very good tackler.”

Payton adds that players like Marshon Lattimore continue to improve each and every day. Payton says, “he’s able to focus and keep his attention in improving each practice” adding that these traits show “all good signs of a competitive player.”

Players like Lattimore and Cam Jordan were both home run draft selections for the New Orleans Saints in recent years.

Jordan has not missed a game in 9 years as Saints Defensive End, and Payton says that durability and health are key components in a draft prospect’s evaluation.

Rookies like Tommy Stevens has had plays during special teams drills that has impressed the coaching staff. Payton says that he is “encouraged with his approach each day” saying that every time Stevens makes a mistake in practice, he is quick to correct and execute.

An UDFA that has been impressing the saints coaching staff with his speed on the field and learning the playbook is Marquez Callaway.

Payton says that “there’s been glimpses” of explosive talent when Callaway is on the field. During his time at Tennessee, Callaway was a threat at both Wide Receiver and as a kick and punt returner.

Payton says that players like Callaway having the ability to learn the Saints schemes quickly is great seeing that the rookie class is coming in at a disadvantage with a shortened offseason and no preseason.

“He’s a player we are looking closely at.”

The Saints will continue training camp tomorrow morning.

As the team moves closer to its season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they will have 2 scrimmages inside of the Superdome to have live-action in a game-like setting.