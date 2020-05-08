Saints at Raiders to air on ABC and WGNO TV

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 23: Crews test out architectural light ribbons and exterior sign lighting as construction continues at Allegiant Stadium, the USD 2 billion, glass-domed future home of the Las Vegas Raiders on April 23, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders and the UNLV Rebels football teams are scheduled to begin play at the 65,000-seat facility in their 2020 seasons. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Monday Night Football is returning to ABC and WGNO TV.

The Raiders will open their new domed stadium in Las Vegas against the Saints Monday night September 21st.

The game will simulcast on ABC and ESPN to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the kickoff of Monday Night Football. The game will be the first Monday night NFL game on ABC since the 2005 season.

Raiders GM Mike Mayock told the NFL Network the new stadium already has a nickname. “They call it the Death Star,” said Mayock.

The Saints will also host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night October 5th. The Saints are one of nine teams to play at least twice on Monday night.