Saints announce season opener — Home game on Sept. 12 against Green Bay

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints will open the 2021 season at home on Sunday, September 12, against the Green Bay Packers. The Saints made the announcement Wednesday morning.

The game could feature two teams with new starting quarterbacks.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees retired, and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has told Green Bay he doesn’t plan to play for them this season.

Last season in the Superdome, the Packers defeated the Saints 37-30.

The remainder of the NFL schedule will be released Wednesday evening.

In 2021, each NFL team will play 17 regular-season games. The Saint’s 17th game will be at Tennessee.