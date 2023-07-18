The New Orleans Saints announced that they have placed WR Shaq Davis, RB Kendre Miller and WR A.T. Perry on Non-Football Injury. The team also placed DB Anthony Johnson and G Nick Saldiveri on Physically Unable to Perform. The announcements were made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Davis, 6-5, 215, signed with the Saints as a rookie free agent this off-season. The Summerville, S.C. native was a four-year letterman at South Carolina State and finished with career totals of 116 receptions for 2,452 yards (21.1 avg.) with 25 touchdowns. Davis enjoyed his finest season in 2021, when he made 43 catches for 864 yards (20.1 avg.) and eight touchdowns, helping the Bulldogs capture the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship and then defeating Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl.

Miller, 6-0, 220, was the Saints’ third round pick (71st overall) out of TCU, where he was a three-year letterman and finished with career totals of 2,410 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns, ninth in TCU history, in only 33 games with 17 starts. His 6.7 yards per carry average ranked first nationally among active Power 5 players at the end of the 2022 season and he held the longest active streak in the nation with 14 consecutive games with a rushing touchdown dating back to the end of the 2021 season before it was snapped in the College Football Playoff Semifinal due to a knee injury. In 2022, Miller was a consensus first-team All-Big 12 selection after starting all 14 games he played in and leading the Horned Frogs with 242 carries for 1,399 yards (6.2 avg.) with 17 touchdowns.

Perry, 6-5, 205, was the Saints’ sixth round pick and final draft selection (195th overall) out of Wake Forest, where he set numerous Demon Deacons receiving records, including a program record 28 touchdowns, tied for seventh in ACC history. The Lake Worth, Fl. native also holds the program record with 15 touchdown receptions during the 2021 season, tied the program record with 12 100-yard receiving games and is the only player in program history to have two double-digit touchdown seasons, doing so in both 2021 and 2022. For his college career, Perry appeared in 43 games and posted 171 receptions for 2,662 yards (15.6 avg.) and 28 touchdowns. In 2022, Perry was a first-team All-ACC selection for the second consecutive season when he appeared in 13 games with 12 starts and posted 81 receptions for 1,096 yards.

Johnson, 6-2, 205, signed with the Saints as a rookie free agent this off-season. In his college playing career for both Virginia (2021-22) and Louisville (2018-20), the Hollywood, Fla. native appeared in 55 career games with 27 starts and posted 138 tackles (94 solo), seven interceptions, three forced fumbles and 38 passes defensed. In his final year in Charlottesville, Johnson started all 10 games at cornerback and was one of five team captains voted on by the players at the end of the season. Johnson finished the season with 51 tackles (34 solo), three stops for loss, two interceptions and 14 passes defensed, earning consensus first-team All-ACC honors as well as being named the team’s defensive MVP.

Saldiveri, 6-6, 316, was New Orleans’ first of two fourth round picks (103rd overall) and the first ever selection out of Old Dominion by the Saints. The Monroe, N.C. native started 35-of-38 games over his career and is the only offensive lineman in ODU history to have scored a touchdown when he recovered a fumble in the bowl-eligibility clinching win over Charlotte in 2021. In 2022, he started ten games at right tackle and one at right guard, earning second-team All-Sun Belt honors.