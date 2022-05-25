NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints have signed tight end Kahale Warring and waived defensive back Jack Koerner.

The announcements came on Tuesday as the team’s 2022 offseason program kicked off on Tuesday, May 24.

The 6-foot-5, 252-pound Warring was picked up as an unrestricted free agent after playing one game with Buffalo and another for Jacksonville in 2021. He was a third-round draft pick for the Houston Texans in 2019 after playing three seasons with San Diego State in which he earned All-Mountain West Conference honorable mention honors following his senior season.

Warring caught three passes for 35 yards in seven games with the Texans.

As for Koerner, the rookie out of the University of Iowa, joined the Saints earlier this month.