NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — 2023 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets will feature practices at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana starting with the 9:00 a.m. practice on Friday, July 28.

As part of the NFL’s “Back Together Weekend” initiative, the practice at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 29 will be open to the public and feature multiple interactive and entertainment elements that will be announced soon.

All bleacher seating for practices at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center will again be covered and misted, providing fans with shade and a more comfortable experience. Upgraded concession and merchandise sales options will once again be available to fans. Autographs will be available from Saints players after practice.

Tickets for the Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets practices open to the public are free of charge, but capacity is limited. Fans can reserve tickets for open practices at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center by registering at the Saints’ website.

Saints season ticketholders can register for training camp tickets on Monday, July 17, season ticket waiting list members may register on Tuesday, July 18 and the general public can register on Wednesday, July 19. Tickets will be available starting at 10:00 a.m. each day. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the Saints Season Ticket Holder Wait List for early access by visiting the Saints’ website.

All training camp practices are subject to short notice changes and adjustments based on weather and/or football operations decisions.

New Orleans Saints 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets fan policies are as follows:

Admission and Parking Information: For fans wishing to attend Saints Training Camp practices at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, there is no charge. Fans interested in attending practice will need to register in advance for tickets. This can be done by visiting the Saints’ website. Space is limited on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans must be ticketed to attend practice. Tickets will be limited to four per an individual registrant for a maximum of two practices. Gates will open to the public 45 minutes prior to each practice. Covered, misted bleacher seating is available. Fans who request tickets are encouraged to use those tickets in order to allow the maximum number of fans to be able to attend.

Free public parking is available at the Shrine on Airline (6000 Airline Drive, Metairie) in Lot B and is based on availability. Vehicular traffic needs to enter the Shrine on Airline parking lots from Airline Highway to Deputy James Clarius Drive. Complimentary shuttle service will be provided for all practices from the parking lots to the practice field entrance, following ticket scanning and screening, which will take place in Shrine on Airline Parking Lot C. Items left in vehicles should be stored out of sight. Fans being dropped off or using ride share services can be dropped off in Lot B, then they will proceed to Lot C for ticket scanning and screening processes.

The Saints and SeatGeek, the Official Primary Ticketing Partner of the New Orleans Saints, are making it easier than ever for fans to claim and manage their training camp tickets. Fans may claim their free tickets (limit four per account for a maximum of two practices) to attend the practices in advance on the Saints’ website, in the official Saints mobile app or on the SeatGeek app. Once claimed, fans will need to present their ticket(s) on their phone via the Saints mobile app (Apple/Android) or SeatGeek app.

Practice Updates: Fan alerts, updates and schedule changes will be made daily on the Saints’ website once training camp starts or by clicking on to Twitter (@Saints) or Facebook (facebook.com/neworleanssaints). Please note that, in the event of inclement weather (including rain, thunderstorms and extreme heat) practices will be moved indoors and will be closed to the public. Practice times and field locations are subject to change with little or no advance warning at the discretion of the football operations staff. Updates are promptly available on all of the club’s digital media platforms.

Player Autographs/Interactions: Following each open practice at Ochsner Sports Performance Center, Saints players will plan to sign autographs. Available players will sign autographs if weather, time and other circumstances permit. Please note, however, that autographs are not guaranteed.

Entertainment/Fan Experience Elements: Fans can expect appearances and opportunities to interact with Saints special guests. More information will be shared as training camp approaches.

Concessions and Merchandise: Food, beverages and merchandise featuring the newest New Orleans Saints gear are available for purchase.

Restrooms: Restrooms are available.

Guests with Disabilities Information: Persons with disabilities and in need of accommodations should see a Saints representative for appropriate assistance. The designated drop-off site is in front of the main entrance gate for practice.

Still Photos, Video and Cameras/Binoculars: Fans are welcome to take photos of the players during training camp. However, video is prohibited. Saints staff may request at any time that you cease using those devices. Small cameras and binoculars will be allowed. No spectator cameras with lenses more than six inches long will be permitted. Binocular cases and camera bags are not permitted.

Hand-Wanding/Prohibited Items: Fans are advised to arrive early as they will be checked via hand-wanding and all bags will be checked by security in the Shrine at Airline parking lot. To ensure that fans have a safe and enjoyable visit to Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets, the following items are prohibited:

Animals, except service animals assisting those with disabilities

Artificial noisemakers (air horns, bullhorns, whistles etc.)

Bats, Poles, Sticks, Clubs, and Projectiles

Bicycles

Contraband, Fireworks, and Glass

Coolers and outside food and beverage, except for fans with medical/dietary needs

Duffel bags, large bags and hard containers

Hoverboards or other self-propelled devices

Laser pens

Objects that may obstruct another fan’s view, including umbrellas of over 4’ in diameter

Oversized purses or handbags (none larger than 16”x14”x13” are allowed)

Remotely controlled model aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and drones

Selfie sticks and video cameras

Unauthorized Marketing/soliciting/vending

Weapons and firearms (including fireworks, knives, pepper spray and electronic stunning devices)

Any other item deemed unacceptable by Saints management

The Ochsner Sports Performance Center is a smoke-free facility and no smoking, lighters or e-cigarettes are allowed on the grounds

Fans are reminded to please leave such items secured in their vehicles. Prohibited items that are discovered will be confiscated, disposed of and will not be returned.

2023 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS TRAINING CAMP PRESENTED BY ROUSES MARKETS SCHEDULE

Date Practice Times Location Status For Fans Wed., July 26 Practice (Jerseys) 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Closed to Public Thurs., July 27 Practice (Jerseys) 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Closed to Public Fri., July 28 Practice (Shells) 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Open to Public Sat., July 29 Practice (Shells) 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Open to Public Sun., July 30 OFF Mon., July 31 Practice (Pads) 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Open to Public Tue., Aug. 1 Practice (Pads) 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Closed to Public Wed., Aug. 2 Practice (Pads) 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Closed to Public Thur., Aug. 3 OFF Fri., Aug. 4 Practice (Shells) 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Open to Public Sat., Aug.5 Practice (Pads) 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Open to Public Sun., Aug. 6 Practice (Pads) 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Open to Public Mon., Aug. 7 Practice (Shells) 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Closed to Public Tue., Aug. 8 OFF Wed., Aug. 9 Practice (Shells) 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Closed to Public Thur., Aug. 10 Practice (Pads) 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Open to Public Fri., Aug. 11 Practice (Pads) 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Closed to Public Sat., Aug. 12 Walk-Thru Closed to Public Sun., Aug. 13 Saints vs. Chiefs 12:00 p.m. CT Caesars Superdome Preseason Game #1 Mon., Aug. 14 OFF Tues., Aug. 15 Practice (Shells) 4:10 p.m.– 6:10 p.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Closed to the Public Wed., Aug. 16 Travel to Los Angeles Thur., Aug. 17 Practice with L.A. Chargers (Pads) 9:00 -11:00 a.m. PT Jack Hammett Sports Complex Costa, Mesa, Calif. Closed to the Public Fri., Aug. 18 Practice with L.A. Chargers (Pads) 9:00-11:00 a.m. PT Jack Hammett Sports Complex Costa, Mesa, Calif. Closed to the Public Sat., Aug. 19 WALK-THRU Sun., Aug. 20 Saints at Chargers 6:05 p.m. CT SoFi Stadium Preseason Game #2 Mon., Aug. 21 OFF Tue., Aug. 22 Practice (Shells) 4:10 p.m.-6:10 p.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Closed to Public Wed., Aug. 23 Practice (Shells) TBD Ochsner Sports Performance Center Closed to Public Thur., Aug. 24 Practice with Houston Texans (Pads) TBD Ochsner Sports Performance Center Closed to Public Fri., Aug. 25 Practice with Houston Texans (Pads) TBD Ochsner Sports Performance Center Closed to Public Sat., Aug. 26 WALK-THRU Sun., Aug. 27 Saints vs. Texans 7:00 p.m. CT Caesars Superdome Preseason Game #3 Mon., Aug. 28 OFF Tue., Aug. 29 Practice (Shells) 4:40 p.m. -6:10 p.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Closed to Public

*Courtesy New Orleans Saints

