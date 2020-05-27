Saints announce 2020 preseason schedule

The New Orleans Saints will open preseason play with two games on the road, followed by two at the Mercedes Benz Superdome.

The schedule is as follows:

Week 1: at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California vs Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. CT on Friday, August 14th.

Week 2: at Steelers, Sunday August 23rd. Kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

Week 3: Saints open play at home against the Texans, Saturday, August 29th. Kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

Week 4: vs Dolphins, Thursday, September 3rd with a 7 p.m. CT kickoff.

