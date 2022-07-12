NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— One of the biggest names in New Orleans football will be inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame this month.

Former wide receiver Marques Colston will be honored at the Allstate Sugar Bowl for his entire NFL career with the Saints, on top of holding the franchise’s record for receiving yards, yards from scrimmage, receiving touchdowns, total touchdowns, and total receptions.

In an interview with the Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, Colston said wasn’t expecting his stint in the Big Easy to last long, let alone did he think he would build such a legendary career with the Saints.

“When you get drafted in the seventh round, you’re not really super excited to still be on the board,” Colston explained. “You’re really not super excited to go to a 3-13 team. You know, for me, I was (four picks) from being able to find what I thought would be the best destination to go and try to make a roster as a free agent.”

Colston is one of six local sports figures who will be inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame on July 30.