Saints aim to prolong Chargers’ Monday night misery

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Drew Brees looks to improve on his 3-0 record against the team that drafted him two decades ago when the Los Angeles Chargers visit New Orleans.
The Chargers enter Monday night’s game having lost three straight and having lost the last five times they’ve played on a Monday night.
The Saints are coming off a victory in Detroit that evened their record at 2-2.
Brees was a second-round draft choice by the Chargers in 2001 and spent five seasons with the franchise before joining the Saints in 2006. Brees is now the NFL’s all-time leading passer.
Kickoff Monday night is set for 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.