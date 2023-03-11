METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with TE Juwan Johnson on a two-year contract extension. The announcement was made by Saints’ Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Johnson, 6-4, 231, has played in 37 games with 18 starts since joining New Orleans in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon. Over the past three seasons for New Orleans, Johnson has recorded 59 receptions for 706 yards and 11 touchdowns, converting from wide receiver to tight end in 2021.

The Glassboro, N.J. native enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, when he played in 16 games with 12 starts and finished the season with 42 receptions for 508 yards and a team-best seven touchdowns grabs, tied for third among league tight ends.

Johnson was signed by the Saints after the 2020 NFL Draft following a graduate transfer season at Oregon, where he recorded 30 receptions for 467 yards and six touchdowns.

He played at Penn State from 2016-18, where he enjoyed his most productive college season in 2017, ranking seventh in the team in receptions (54) and receiving yards (701).

