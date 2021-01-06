Saints add field-level suites to Superdome for 2021 NFL season

NEW ORLEANS – This morning, the New Orleans Saints organization announced phase two of renovations for the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The renovations include new field-level box suites and a new north end zone club. The Saints Club says there will be 21 to 24 seats per field level suite. These renovations are expected to be completed before the 2021 NFL season.

The $450 million dollar investment is expected to be totally completed in 2024. The face-lift includes a 200 level sideline club lounge, a corner atrium, a 500 level sideline concourse, and endzone field boxes.