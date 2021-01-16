Saints activate Tre’Quan Smith from injured reserve: CLICK HERE for roster moves

NEW ORELANS – On Saturday, the Saints announced 8 roster moves ahead of their NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buccaneers.
After missing the past three games with an ankle injury, WR Tre’Quan Smith has been activated from injured reserve.
With Smith’s return, the Saints wide receiver room is at full strength for the first time since Week 11.
Backup G/C Will Clapp has been placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive this week.
The Saints host the Bucs Sunday at 5:40 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.