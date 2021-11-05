Saints 3 Keys to Win vs Falcons

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Lee County Sheriff's Deputy who has spent his adult life in uniform serving his country and his community, continues his recovery after being shot multiple times during an October 20, 2021 traffic stop in Beauregard, Ala.

33-year-old deputy Tyron Ponds, his wife, and their three children are taking the healing process one day at a time. The family feels fortunate to have community support, including homemade meals, neighbors replacing front porch lights with blue bulbs, and other kind gestures letting the family know they are loved and respected. BackTheBadge Lee County has organized a meal train for Deputy Ponds and a way for the community to donate meal cards to provide lunch or dinner, as they continue to heal. You can click HERE to donate.