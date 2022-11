METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Saint Martin’s needed to rally, and they did.

The Saints, playing in their first state quarterfinal since 1974, rallied to defeat St Mary’s 29-25. Saint Martin’s will play at top-seed Vermilion Catholic in the Division IV select semifinals.

Here’s the highlights from Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl:

After the game, Friday Night Football spoke with head coach Frank Gendusa and running back Harlem Berry.