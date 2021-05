La Place, La. – On Friday, the (2) St. Charles Catholic Comets defeated (2) Dunham 8-7 in game one of the Division II quarterfinals.

Joey Nuccio hits a walk-off two run single for the Comets in the 7th inning to secure the win.

For highlights and a full report of the game, click on the video above.

St. Charles hosts Dunham in game 2 tomorrow at 11 a.m.

For a look at the full bracket, click here.