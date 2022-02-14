HAMMOND, La. — The Academy of the Sacred Heart defeated Ouachita Christian, 3-1 to win the Division IV State Soccer Championship Monday afternoon at Strawberry Stadium.

The win gives Sacred Heart its first soccer championship since 2013, and Mark Dubuisson’s first in his first year as the Cardinals head coach.

Here is coach Dubuisson after the win:

The first goal of the game came in the 6th minute courtesy of sophomore Mary Schmidt.

8th grade sensation, Vivian Real, was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player after scoring two goals in the Cardinals victory.

She delivered a championship effort for her team with a fractured arm.

“She plays much taller than she is. She’s special. A lot of years ahead of her at Sacred Heart. Sally Irwin is an eighth grader, center back and we’ve got two other eighth graders on this team. The future is bright,” says Sacred Heart head soccer coach Mark Dubuisson.

“I knew I was a big part of this team and I really wanted to help my team out and be able to help them win a state championship. So, I just pushed through it,” says Vivian Real.

Sacred Heart Soccer graduates just one senior from its championship club. The Cardinals will return its 9 juniors, 9 sophomores, 4 freshman, and 4 eighth graders.

“This group has a chance to go for a long time. Doing it the right way, setting the style of play and how we’re going to do it, and continuing to do that from 5th and 6th grade up is what the goal is,” says Dubuisson.

Coach again reiterated after the game that he “had help” with a great team, coaching staff and support system that packed Strawberry Stadium to cheer the Cardinals to victory.