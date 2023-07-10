MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Dixie Youth Softball State Tournament kicked off Friday, July 7, at the Ouachita Sportsplex in Monroe, where the Sabine Parish Team took multiple wins.

The Ouachita Sportsplex was the site for the 2023 Dixie Youth Softball State Tournament that kicked off Friday, July 7, and a Sabine Parish Team took multiple wins.

Six Sabine teams took over the games this past weekend. The Sabine Angels is one of the six teams playing at the state tournament, and they have just advanced to the finals.

“I think I did really well because I came back hitting really strong. All my teammates were hitting really hard, and we went on a roll,” Sabine Angels player Jade said.

“I’m really excited. I think it went really well because I pitched really well. And my teammates backed me up,” another Sabine Angel player Caroline said.

The Sabine Angels took the first win 8-0 against the Haughton all-stars 10u on Friday, July 7. They took another win 11-4 against the Ward 10 Angels all-starts on Saturday, July 8. Sunday, July 9, they took another win 5-0 against Ward 10 Angels all-stars again.

“I’m really proud of them because we didn’t hit so good the first two endings, but then one person just hit, and we just got on a roll, and we started hitting.” Jade said.

The Sabine Angels say this couldn’t be possible without teamwork.

“We just have to work together. We had to play together, and we had to hit the ball,” Sabine Angels player Grace said.

“It’s really important because we get to work together, and we get to see eachother every single day,” Caroline said.

And behind every hard working team there is a hard working coach.

“You know, it’s a tough task winning State in Dixie, but our girls are working hard, they believe in me. As long as we stay working as a team, we should finish up strong. It’s not about winning or losing, it’s about learning,” Coach of Sabine Teams Anthony said.

Anthony says this young girl’s softball team has what it takes to succeed. He says there is one important key to remember.

“It’s about staying calmed. Staying calm and playing your game. Trust in yourself, that’s the main thing. You are going to strike out, you are going to make errors, but it’s all about trusting in yourself and trusting your teammates. We started out slow, but we did come back and win 5-0, but it’s a tough team.”

The Sabine Angels are heading to the championship finals Monday, July 10, with one goal in their minds.

“It’s basically how we did today. Working together and talking to our pitches, and getting down and stuff like that,” Grace said.

“I’m really excited because this is our time to get revenge. I’m really excited because I know it’s going to work as a team and hit the ball,” Jade explained.

The winning team will head to the World Series in Tennessee in the next few weeks.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts