Saban confirms discussions about postponing title game

FILE – In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field before an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this year, extending its record of consecutive seasons with at least one week on top of the rankings to 13. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)

Alabama coach Nick Saban acknowledged there were discussions about the possibility of moving the national championship game back because of COVID-19 issues.

The Associated Press and others have reported that Ohio State had spoken with CFP officials about possible player availability problems that could force the game to be delayed from its scheduled Monday night story at Hard Rock Stadium in suburban Miami.

Saban said Thursday, “There were discussions as to whether it was fair to continue or to move the game back and all that.”

The game is currently scheduled to be played on Monday.