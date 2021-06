NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 29: Ryan Ramczyk #71 of the New Orleans Saints looks on at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints right tackle, Ryan Ramczyk, reportedly signed a 5-year, $96 million extension on Wednesday making him the highest-paid tackle in the NFL.

The news first reported by NFL Insider, Adam Schefter:

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk’s record-setting deal with the Saints has a $19.2 million average per year, actually making it a $96 million deal. https://t.co/6NAJNFtjTP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 30, 2021

Ramczyk’s new deal includes $60 million in guaranteed money.

He will make $19.2 million annually during that span.

Ramczyk has been with the Saints since being drafted out of Wisconsin in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.