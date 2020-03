NEW ORLEANS, La. -Defending Zurich Classic champion, Ryan Palmer, is helping charities impacted by the cancelled PGA Tour events.

So far, 9 golf tournaments have been cancelled because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Palmer and his team on Monday announced via Twitter that they will be donating $20,000 to the events he was set to take part in– that includes the Zurich Classic.

Palmer is calling on the rest of the golf community to lend a helping hand.

Hey everyone! My team and I have set up a platform to help charities who are being effected due to the cancelled @PGATOUR events. Please visit https://t.co/icK6l5wF7g to learn more and join the @PGATOUR community in helping out. @prosforapurpose pic.twitter.com/XpL5YMgXqk — Ryan Palmer (@RyanPalmerPGA) March 30, 2020

For donation information, click here.