Running back Mark Ingram returns to Saints; Will play against Bucs

METAIRIE, LA. – The Saints add a familiar face to the roster. Running back Mark Ingram is reunited with New Orleans after being traded by the Texans.



He spent his first eight seasons with the saints and right now New Orleans needs depth at the running back position with the injury of Tony Jones Jr.



Ingram traveled to New Orleans on Thursday, slated to practice Friday and play Sunday against the Bucs, head coach Sean Payton confirmed in an interview.

“Shoot I called him up and yelling on the phone ‘Let’s go!’ Nah but, he’s an energy guy he brings a lot of energy to the locker room,” said Saints safety P.J. Williams.



“Playing with him, you see what type of passion and what type of energy he brings. Just his aura. It’s good to have him back for sure,” said Williams.

“Everybody knows how infectious Mark’s energy is,” said Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan.



“How great of a teammate he is. What he can do on the field. Everybody remembers zoom and boom from AK and him going ham across the league, so am I looking forward to this 2.0 maybe (laughter),” said Jordan.

During his time in New Orleans, Ingram rushed for over 6,000 yards and collected 55 touchdowns.