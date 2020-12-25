Run with it: Kamara’s 3 rush TD’s spark Saints to 24-14 halftime lead over Vikes

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 25: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

This Saints Vikings game looks nothing like the Wildcard playoff game 11 months ago.

At halftime, the Saints lead 24-14. In the January 2020 playoff game, the Saints scored 20 points in an overtime loss.

Alvin Kamara has rushed 12 times for 96 yards. The Saints have rushed for 174 yards. Kamara has TD runs of 40, 1, and 5 yards.

Drew Brees has completed 10 of 15 passes for 151 yards, and he was intercepted once.

The Saints have 326 yards of offense, and have faced third down twice in the entire half.

Former Destrehan high and LSU receiver Justin Jefferson has 2 catches for the Vikings for 36 yards.

The Saints have dominated time of possession, holding the ball for 18:48 compared to Minnesota’s 11:12.