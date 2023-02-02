METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — At Archbishop Rummel on Wednesday, Ashton Stamps joined two other Raiders seniors in signing letters of intent on National Signing Day.

The converted wide receiver-turned-cornerback signed with LSU after being discovered at camp in the offseason.

Stamps admitted that LSU’s proximity to New Orleans and the opportunity to play in the SEC made it an easy decision.

Raiders offensive lineman Kaleb Pearley signed with Southeast Missouri State, while fellow defensive back Sinick Brown signed with Langston University in Oklahoma.

Former Rummel head coach Jay Roth’s son, Craig, announced he would be taking his deep-snapper skills to Nicholls as a preferred walk-on.