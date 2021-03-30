Rummel tops Brother Martin in comeback win Tuesday night at Kirsch-Rooney

NEW ORLEANS — Rummel defeated district foe Brother Martin, 7-6 Tuesday night at Kirsch-Rooney in a battle between two Catholic League heavyweights.

The Crusaders jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the top of the 4th inning, but just like the night before, they would blow that lead and find themselves in a tie ball game in the 6th inning.

The Crusaders would pull out a late win Monday night against St. Aug, but Tuesday they would find a different result.

Rummel would take advantage in the bottom of the 6th thanks to a 2 RBI double by Tyler Cook that gave the Raiders a 7-6 lead.

Rummel would hold on in the bottom of the frame to get the win.

Final–@ArchRUMMEL downs @bmartinbaseball 7-6 to sweep series. Brady Ramon gets the win, sets down final 10 batters he faces. Watch the replay @CCSdaily — Ken Trahan (@kentrahan) March 31, 2021