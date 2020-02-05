Rummel signs 9: Vandy holds off Ole Miss for Kaufman

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Vanderbilt held on to one of its prize recruits from the class of 2020, but not without a late push from Ole Miss.

Rummel honored nine signees, including Donovan Kaufman, the most valuable player in the Division I championship game.

Data pix.

Kaufman said Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator Chris Partridge made a late charge, saying he would he play the star position, a hybrid linebacker/safety in the 4-2-5 scheme.

Data pix.

Rummel coach Nick Monica lauded his senior class, saying many put off recruiting as they chased a state championship. Rummel defeated Catholic 14-10. Kaufman scored both touchdowns for the Raiders, on a 9 yard run and a 95 yard kickoff return.

Kaufman said the combination of Vandebilt playing in the SEC, and the strong academics at the University were the reason for his choice.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News