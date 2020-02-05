Rummel signs 9: Vandy holds off Ole Miss for Kaufman

Vanderbilt held on to one of its prize recruits from the class of 2020, but not without a late push from Ole Miss.

Rummel honored nine signees, including Donovan Kaufman, the most valuable player in the Division I championship game.

Kaufman said Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator Chris Partridge made a late charge, saying he would he play the star position, a hybrid linebacker/safety in the 4-2-5 scheme.

Rummel coach Nick Monica lauded his senior class, saying many put off recruiting as they chased a state championship. Rummel defeated Catholic 14-10. Kaufman scored both touchdowns for the Raiders, on a 9 yard run and a 95 yard kickoff return.

Kaufman said the combination of Vandebilt playing in the SEC, and the strong academics at the University were the reason for his choice.