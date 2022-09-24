METAIRIE, La. — The Rummel Raiders defeated Holy Cross, 14-7 in a Catholic League showdown Saturday afternoon at Joe Yenni Stadium.

Rummel took a 14-0 lead in the third quarter after an Ashton Stamps kick return set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Ruben Ramirez.

Holy Cross would respond with their lone touchdown of the game minutes later on a 53-yard pass from Cole Canatella to Finn Martin.

Rummel’s defense would stand firm and eliminate any scoring threat in the final frame.

With the win, Rummel improves to 4-0 overall, and 1-0 in district play.