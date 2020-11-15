Rummel holds off Curtis, 20-14

METAIRIE, La. – Rummel quarterback Kyle Wickersham threw two touchdown passes, and ran for another as the Raiders defeated Curtis Saturday night, 20-14, in a much anticipated 9-5A district game.

All of Rummel’s scoring came in the first half. Wickersham threw TD passes of 11 and 36 yards to Tyler Cook. He also ran for a 7 yard score with 5:29 to play in the second quarter.

Curtis scored on a 49 yard run by Charles Quinn in the first quarter. The Patriots added the two point conversion to take an 8-7 lead.

Curtis cut the Rummel lead to 20-14 with under two minutes to play on an 11 yard TD pass from Buddy Taylor to Javon Stoudimire-Davis.

Curtis was hurt by four turnovers, and a stout Rummel defense.

Rummel head coach Nick Monica said his team has improved much in the second half of the season.