NEW ORLEANS — Brother Martin saw its 12-game win streak and undefeated start to Catholic League play end Tuesday night at the hands of Archbishop Rummel.

Crusader pitcher, Alex Laiche took a 9 strikeout no-hitter through 5 innings, but once that ended in 6th the floodgates opened for Rummel.

The Raiders score 6 runs in the final two frames to defeat Brother Martin, 6-2.

“We preach over and over again, this game is 7 innings long. It’s just play to the last out and see what happens. We did do that tonight and we came out successful,” said Rummel head baseball coach Frank Cazeaux.

Reporter: “Talk to me about the mindset coming into this game. Brother Martin was hot. What did you tell the team before the game?”

“I didn’t tell them anything. I just reminded them that we are Archbishop Rummel. We’ve got a lot of Raider pride and we came out and played hard and we’re not going to back down from anybody and we didn’t do it tonight,” said Cazeaux.

Rummel is back in action Thursday at 1 p.m. against Holy Cross.

Brother Martin plays Shaw Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at Kirsch-Rooney.

Over at John Ryan Stadium, John Curtis and Jesuit took a 1-1 game into extra innings thanks to great defense and pitching from both teams.

Jesuit’s Ryan Porche struck out 9 through 7 innings of play but it would be the Patriots who pull out the, 2-1 victory in the 8th inning.

Curtis will play H.L. Bourgeois tomorrow at 4 p.m.

Jesuit plays St. Aug Thursday at 1 p.m.