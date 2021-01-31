College Basketball: SE Louisiana sinks UNO; UL-Louisiana wins too, plus other men’s scores from around the state

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Keon Clergeot had 24 points as Southeastern Louisiana topped New Orleans 79-73. Gus Okafor added 20 points for the Lions. Damion Rosser led the Privateers with 22 points and seven rebounds.
Russell carries Louisiana-Lafayette over Texas St. 74-73
Cedric Russell had 24 points as Louisiana-Lafayette edged past Texas State 74-73. Mason Harrell led the Bobcats on Saturday with a career-high 27 points.
Maric lifts UALR over Louisiana-Monroe 65-49
Nikola Maric had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Louisiana-Monroe 65-49. Ruot Monyyong and Markquis Nowell added 16 points each for the Trojans. Josh Nicholas led the Warhawks with 13 points.
Sullivan lifts Lamar past McNeese St. 64-56
Avery Sullivan had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lift Lamar to a 64-56 win over McNeese State. Carlos Rosario led the Cowboys on Saturday with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Massner lifts Northwestern St. past Cent. Arkansas 81-77
Trenton Massner scored 18 points as Northwestern State narrowly defeated Central Arkansas 81-77. Jamaure Gregg and LaTerrance Reed added 16 points each for the Demons.
Southern beats Alcorn State 76-59
Jayden Saddler had 19 points as Southern beat Alcorn State 76-59. Samkelo Cele added 16 points for the Jaguars, while Ahsante Shivers chipped in 15. Troymain Crosby led the Braves with 21 points.
Munford lifts Grambling State over Ark.-Pine Bluff 74-71
Zahad Munford came off the bench to score 16 points, making four 3-pointers, to lead Grambling State to a 74-71 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Grambling State posted a season-high 22 assists.