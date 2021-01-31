College Basketball: SE Louisiana sinks UNO; UL-Louisiana wins too, plus other men’s scores from around the state

CAIRNS, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 26: Seen is a match ball falling though the hoop before the start of the round three NBL match between the Cairns Taipans and the Adelaide 36ers at Cairns Convention Centre on October 26, 2018 in Cairns, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Keon Clergeot had 24 points as Southeastern Louisiana topped New Orleans 79-73. Gus Okafor added 20 points for the Lions. Damion Rosser led the Privateers with 22 points and seven rebounds.

Russell carries Louisiana-Lafayette over Texas St. 74-73

Cedric Russell had 24 points as Louisiana-Lafayette edged past Texas State 74-73. Mason Harrell led the Bobcats on Saturday with a career-high 27 points.

Maric lifts UALR over Louisiana-Monroe 65-49

Nikola Maric had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Louisiana-Monroe 65-49. Ruot Monyyong and Markquis Nowell added 16 points each for the Trojans. Josh Nicholas led the Warhawks with 13 points.

Sullivan lifts Lamar past McNeese St. 64-56

Avery Sullivan had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lift Lamar to a 64-56 win over McNeese State. Carlos Rosario led the Cowboys on Saturday with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Massner lifts Northwestern St. past Cent. Arkansas 81-77

Trenton Massner scored 18 points as Northwestern State narrowly defeated Central Arkansas 81-77. Jamaure Gregg and LaTerrance Reed added 16 points each for the Demons.

Southern beats Alcorn State 76-59

Jayden Saddler had 19 points as Southern beat Alcorn State 76-59. Samkelo Cele added 16 points for the Jaguars, while Ahsante Shivers chipped in 15. Troymain Crosby led the Braves with 21 points.

Munford lifts Grambling State over Ark.-Pine Bluff 74-71

Zahad Munford came off the bench to score 16 points, making four 3-pointers, to lead Grambling State to a 74-71 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Grambling State posted a season-high 22 assists.