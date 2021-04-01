Ross lifts Magic over short-handed Pelicans in overtime

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) shoots between New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6), guard Eric Bledsoe (5) and center Steven Adams (12) during overtime in an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The Magic won 115-110. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Terrence Ross hit two key jumpers late in overtime, Wendell Carter III scored 21 points and the Orlando Magic beat the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 115-110.

The Pelicans played without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball but led 109-105 with 1:28 left in overtime after Steven Adams rebounded Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s miss and slammed it home.

Ross countered a 17-footer from the left elbow, Chuma Okeke tied it by stealing Josh Hart’s pass and dunking at the other end, and Ross followed with a 19-footer for a 111-109 lead. Ross finished with 19 points.