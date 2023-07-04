HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Grae Kessinger hit his first career home run and fellow rookie Corey Julks had a career-high four hits to lead the Houston Astros to a 4-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

Julks doubled with an RBI after being inserted into the lineup at designated hitter after Jose Altuve was scratched about 90 minutes before the game with discomfort in his left oblique.

Brandon Bielak (4-4) allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings for the win. He tied a career-high by walking four batters but was helped by a defense that turned double plays in the first and fifth innings.

Mauricio Dubón had two hits, including a triple, to help the Astros extend their winning streak to three games.

Colorado starter Kyle Freeland (4-9) yielded nine hits for the third time in four games and gave up four runs to remain winless since May 14.

The Rockies didn’t get on the board until a solo homer by Kris Bryant with one out in the ninth inning. It was his first home run since returning from the injured list Friday.

There was one out in the third when Kessinger sent a hanging curveball from Freeland 397 feet to left-center to put the Astros up 1-0.

Jake Meyers singled to start Houston’s fifth and scored on the triple by Dubón with one out in the inning to make it 2-0. Dubón’s liner to right field landed just out of reach of diving right fielder Nolan Jones and allowed Meyers to slide in just before the ball arrived at home plate.

Freeland had to duck to avoid a comebacker hit by Julks for a single that pushed the lead to 3-0. Freeland tumbled to the ground backwards after the ball sailed over his head. He was checked out by a trainer after the spill but remained in the game.

Kyle Tucker singled after that before José Abreu drew a two-out walk to load the bases. But Freeland retired Chas McCormick to limit the damage.

Julks singled with no outs in the seventh and Freeland retired Tucker before being replaced by Gavin Hollowell. Alex Bregman walked before Abreu grounded into a force out that left Julks out at third, but an error by Ryan McMahon on the play allowed Bregman to move to third.

McCormick singled on a grounder to left field to score Bregman and make it 4-0. A walk by Yainer Díaz loaded the bases before Hollowell struck out Meyers to end the inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: Manager Dusty Baker said SS Jeremy Peña (stiff neck) is scheduled to return to the lineup Wednesday after missing five games. … LF Michael Brantley, who has been out all season after shoulder surgery last year, has been shut down from baseball activities for a few days after having a setback. … LHP Framber Valdez will make his scheduled start Thursday despite dealing with soreness in his right ankle.

STREAK ENDS

Ezequiel Tovar went 0 for 3 with a strikeout to snap a career-long 15-game hitting streak, which was the longest active streak in the majors.

UP NEXT

Houston RHP J.P. France (3-3, 3.13 ERA) opposes RHP Chase Anderson (0-3, 6.50) when the series wraps up Wednesday.