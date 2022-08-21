NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — When the New Orleans Saints held practice at the Superdome on Sunday, quarterback Jameis Winston was present.

Winston missed two weeks – and two preseason games – because of a foot injury suffered in camp.

It seems his road to recovery is coming to an end as he was taking part in 7-on-7 drills in front of 30,000 fans who flocked to the dome two days after the Saints lost to the Packers in Green Bay.

“It’s part of the natural progression,” said Saints head coach Dennis Allen after practice. “I’m hopeful that we’ll begin to get him into some teamwork this week and see where he’s at.”

Also on Sunday, the team shared that Winston is not the only Saints starter dealing with an injury.

“Michael Thomas is dealing with a little bit of a hamstring,” Allen told reporters.

Thomas has also missed both preseason games, which means more reps for guys like rookie wide receiver Chris Olave ahead of the Saints’ final preseason tune-up when the Los Angeles Chargers come calling on Friday.

Sunday’s practice marked the first time Olave had been in the dome since the 2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl when Ohio State defeated Clemson, 49-28, in January.

“It was a covid year so there weren’t too many fans, but I remember coming in here.,” said Olave. “It was a fun game, kind of a rematch. So, we wanted to get on them quick and it kind of went our way that day.”

Olave led the Buckeyes with 132 yards receiving and two touchdowns in that win.

Olave caught the first touchdown of his NFL career on a 20-year pass from second-year Saints QB Ian Book.

After that game, Coach Allen said Olave took a big step forward last week and it’s something the 11th overall selection plans to continue heading into the season.

“I know when I’m at my best I can be one of the best in the league,” said Olave. “So, I’m confident in myself and what I bring to the table. We’ve got a lot of weapons, so it’s going to be fun playing this year.”

The Saints wrap preseason at home against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, Aug. 26. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

New Orleans will open the regular season at NFC South-rival Atlanta at noon on Sept. 11.