NEW ORLEANS — Tulane men’s head basketball coach Ron Hunter spoke with media Friday afternoon to preview the Green Wave’s rematch with Wichita State Saturday morning.

The Green Wave were sharp in Wednesday’s 97-63 win over Tulsa Wednesday night at home with around 1,300 in attendance at Devlin Fieldhouse.

Tulane anticipates a larger crowd for Saturday’s 11 a.m. tip thanks to great Green Wave basketball and Ron Hunter delivering on his “free breakfast” promise to fans for tomorrow’s game.

The athletics department announced Thursday night that there will be free beignets and bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches for those that attend the game – while supplies last.