NEW ORLEANS — Tulane Head Men’s Basketball Coach Ron hunter spoke with Ed Daniels about his team’s first road trip since their weeks-long Covid-19 pause.

The Green Wave returned to action Wednesday night at home, defeating the Memphis Tigers, 85-84.

It was the program’s first win over Memphis since 2016.

They now travel to Cincinnati for their second conference game of the 2021-22 season.

That game is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m.