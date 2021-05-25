Rolling Wave: Tulane rides Johnson to win over Houston in American Tournament

Metairie – Tulane’s four game sweep at the hands of Cincinnati is old news.

The Green Wave rode the pitching of Trent Johnson and the first home run of the season from Walker Burchfield to a 4-1 win over Houston on the opening day of the American Athletic Tournament in Clearwater, Florida.

Johnson tossed 7.1 innings of 4 hit, 6 strikeout baseball.

Burchfield hit a solo homer in the 7th off Houston ace Robert Gasser. Tulane added two runs in the 8th on an RBI double by Collin Burns, and a run scoring single by Jacob Laprairie.

Head coach Travis Jewett said Johnson’s performance was huge for the Green Wave.

Tulane’s next game is Thursday night vs the South Florida vs Wichita State winner.