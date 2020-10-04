Rollin’: Saints score TD’s on last four possessions of first half, lead Lions by 14

DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 04: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 4, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Saints have come alive.

Drew Brees has completed 11 of 14 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns as the Saints lead the Lions 28-14 at haltime in Detroit.

The Saints scored on their last four possessions of the first half. The Saints drove 75, 80, 80 and 34 yards for touchdowns.

Brees threw both of his touchdown passes to wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith, for 2 and 20 yards.

Detroit took at 14-0 lead less than 5 minutes into the game. Their second TD was set up by a Brees interception on his first pass of the game.

Since, New Orleans has dominated.

The Saints have 19 first downs, 275 total yards, and lead in time of possession 19:36 to 10:24.

The Saints are playing the game without six starters, including wide receiver Michael Thomas and starting cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins and Marshon Lattimore.