NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Good news for the Tulane Green Wave. They are 24th in the first College Football Playoff rankings, one spot ahead of the Air Force Academy. That makes Tulane, the highest ranked group of 5 team.

The highest ranked team from a non power 5 conference gets a New Year’s Six Bowl bid. Last January, Tulane defeated USC in the Cotton Bowl.

LSU was #14, Alabama #8. The two teams meet Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

The top five are Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, and Washington.

Ole Miss was 10th in the first poll.

