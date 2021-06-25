Road Warriors: Nola Gold Rugby finds success early in 6-game road trip

NEW ORLEANS — The Major League Rugby playoff race continues to heat up with Nola Gold Rugby currently tied for third in the eastern conference standings.

Through 11 weeks, Nola Gold Rugby is 7-4 on the season.

8 games have been played at The Gold Mine and now they close out the season with a 6-game road trip.

An uncommon schedule to accommodate Major League Rugby teams in parts of the country still dealing with heavy Covid-19 restrictions.

“Got the tough end of the draw this year with it. Obviously ending the season with 6 straight road games but we also look at it as a positive. We get on the road with the guys and build a lot of camaraderie and brotherhood, coming together and jelling together. The flights, the hotels, games, quick turnarounds build a lot of character. Builds a lot of adversity and playing on the road you find out what you’re made of and so far, we’re two for two on a six-game stand,” says Nola Gold General Manager Ryan Fitzgerald.

Two wins that have placed the Gold at third in the eastern conference, one spot away from qualifying for playoffs.

Like every other team, the Gold is dealing with the common wear and tear experienced late in the season.

To make things more interesting, in the next month or so, 9 players will be called up to play internationally.

“Not an ideal situation in the middle of a playoff hunt to have 9 guys that are in that starting rotation to get called up. But we’re extremely excited for our guys. It’s an unbelievable honor to play for your country and it’s also a great reflection on our coaching staff and our guys and how much work they put in,” says Fitzgerald.

Until then, the Gold will truly embrace a game-by-game, road warrior approach as they fight for their first ever playoff berth.



Nola Gold plays New England Saturday at 5 p.m.

