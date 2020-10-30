R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Date & Time announced

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 21: A view of the logo for the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 21, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – (Oct. 30, 2020) – Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation/R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl officials announced today the 20th R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl will kick off on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at 2:30pm CST at the iconic Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The game will be nationally and internationally broadcast on ESPN and ESPN Radio. This year’s game marks the 20th anniversary of the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

“The 20th R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl will certainly look different than years past, but we are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase New Orleans and the State of Louisiana to a worldwide audience,” Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Senior Vice President/R+L Carriers Bowl Executive Director Billy Ferrante said. “On behalf of our Bowl Chairman Paul Valteau, Jr. and our entire Bowl Committee, I want to thank the leadership team at R+L Carriers, the State of Louisiana, the City of New Orleans, Conference USA and the Sun Belt Conference for their continued cooperation and partnership throughout this highly unusual year. Without their commitment this year’s game would not be possible.”

Fan attendance for the game has yet to be determined. The Sports Foundation/R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl committee and staff has been working closely with officials from the State of Louisiana, City of New Orleans, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Tulane School of Medicine to determine the safety protocols for all participants and affiliates. Should fans be allowed inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, tickets will be made available through TicketMaster and the New Orleans Bowl office at (504) 525-5678. Further details can be found at www.neworleansbowl.com.

Now in its 20th year, the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl creates significant economic impact and international media exposure for the State of Louisiana and Greater New Orleans region. The bowl and its surrounding events has generated an estimated economic impact of $20 million annually, as well as supported numerous area youth and at-risk programs throughout the region.

###

About R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Organized in 2001, the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl is managed by the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, established in 1988, and whose mission it is to attract, manage and promote sporting events to the Greater New Orleans area for the purposes of economic impact.

For more information on the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, visit

Website: www.neworleansbowl.org

Twitter: @Neworleansbowl

Facebook: www.facebook.com/NewOrleansBowl

About R+L Carriers:

R+L Carriers is a Global freight shipping company based in the United States. With nearly 50 years of service, R+L Carriers, Inc. serves the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic with LTL, Truckload, Business Critical, Logistics and more. To learn more about R+L Carriers Worldwide shipping solutions visit their corporate website at rlcarriers.com.

{Courtesy: Press Release from the R+L Carriers Bowl}