NEW ORLEANS – R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl officials and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation announced today the 2022 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl will kick off on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 8 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on ESPN. Celebrating its 22nd anniversary, the New Orleans Bowl will host teams from the Sun Belt Conference and Conference USA at the Caesars Superdome.

“The R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Committee, staff and volunteers are excited to once again showcase the City of New Orleans and the State of Louisiana to a primetime audience on ESPN,” R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Executive Director Billy Ferrante said. “We are looking forward to celebrating the great tradition of bowl season and the accomplishments of participating schools, alongside their alumni, students and fans this December.”

Entering its 22nd year, the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl and its affiliated events continue to grow and generate significant fiscal impact in the Greater New Orleans region, generating an estimated economic impact in excess of $20 million annually.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets through TicketMaster and the New Orleans Bowl office at (504)525-5678. Further details can be found at www.neworleansbowl.org.

{Courtesy: release from R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl}